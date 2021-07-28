EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12 judge Sonu Kakkar REACTS on being followed for her fashion choices

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been managing to grab all limelight. It is one of the most loved reality shows and fans love it since the first season. With time, the show has changed its pattern and also the judges. Earlier the show was hosted by Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam. Then more celebrities were added to the judges’ panel. And now the current season is being judged by Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.

Well, apart from singing and controversies, the show is also making news because of singer Sonu Kakkar’s fashion sense. Her style statement is grabbing everyone’s attention. She is currently in the news for her stylish yet gorgeous look these days. She has also become a fashion idol amongst the youth. From her saree look to her simple casual look, she pulls it off like a diva. The singer is spotted in all attires and it will not be wrong to say that she is nailing all. Her makeup is also up to the mark.

When asked to Sonu on her fashion goals, she said, “Well it feels great to see people following me for my fashion these days. The credit goes to the designers and my hardworking stylist who makes me look perfect. I believe in carrying all the looks that are suggested to me in my very own way. Elegance is eternal and I add my pinch of that ingredient to what I wear.”

To note, she has replaced her sister Neha Kakkar in the show. The singer and Vishal Dadlani have quit the show.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Former winners & other celebs to perform on the Grand Finale on Independence Day