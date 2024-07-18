Asim Riaz's ex-GF Himanshi Khurana gives BEFITTING reply to fan who asked 'Itni baar doctor ke paas kyo jaati ho?

Bigg Boss 13 star Himanshi Khurana has made peace with her ex Asim Riaz. However, her fans are in no mood to chill. Whenever the Punjabi actress posts something, they ask her inquisitive questions and today was no different. However, this time Himanshi maintained her calm and replied to her curious fan with a lot of sass and fun. Read, ahead to know what had happened.

Himanshi Khurana gives a strong response to a fan who was curious about her doctor's visit-

Himanshi Khurana, earlier today took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with a doctor and wrote, "Girl gang code : don’t you dare @drmegha_nagpal." As soon as she posted the picture, one fan commented, "Itni baar doctor ke paas kyo jaati ho? (Why do you visit the doctor so many times?"), to which the High Standard actress replied, "Kyuki Meri dost hai … baad me doctor hai ,,,, (As she is my friend first and then a doctor.")

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's post here:

As seen in the snap, Himanshi looked her casual best in a brown colored oversized shirt paired with blue denim and struck a pose with her friend who was in her doctor's uniform. Maybe, Himanshi's fan speculated about her visit to the doctor because of the fact that, even in the past the Khyaal Rakhya Kar actress, was admitted to the hospital.

When Himanshi Khurana was down with COVID-19 and was hospitalized:

Asim Riaz's ex-girlfriend Himanshi also had COVID-19 earlier and was rushed to the hospital when her oxygen level dropped and she got a temperature of 105. As per a report by Spotboye, Himanshi had mentioned contracting COVID and had requested people who came in contact with her to get tested.

About Himanshi Khurana's personal life:

Himanshi and Asim were one of the cutest pairs from the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were together for more than 3 years before they parted ways in December 2023. Confirming the news, she mentioned in her post, "Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now." The breakup left fans in shock since their romantic journey was cherished by all.