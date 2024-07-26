Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh drops video from his trip and says he is in 'Love'; fans react

Vishal Aditya Singh is currently traveling, probably in the north of India. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos from his trip on his Instagram. However, his recent video has caught everyone's attention, as he expressed that he is in love. Also, in another Instagram story, he expressed that he made his move. Read on to know more.

Vishal Aditya Singh reveals he is in love:

Vishal Aditya Singh took to his Instagram handle to reveal how he has fallen in love. The video begins with the actor casually strolling on a market street. A small baby girl wearing a cute blue and white dungaree-type jumpsuit walks past him with her father, it seems. Vishal stops by her, sits down, and shakes hands with her. The background song plays Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala's 1942 A Love Story.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star in the clip is so blown away by the little girl that he waves her the last goodbye and then again turns back to see whether she has gone. The best part of the video is that both Vishal and the baby girl twinned coincidentally. Aww! Isn't it the cutest? Fans soon took to the comment section to ask who was the real person for whom he made the video.



A comment read, "Yea we got to know... but who is the one who is actual reason for your this situation??" Another fan wrote, "Leh laddak mein hai vishal bhaiya😍😍😍😍😍mere shop ki samney."



The actor also posted a story on Instagram with the caption, "Dekh teri galiyon me phir se aaya hun. Tu bhi aaja apni chhat par. Bas tujhe dekh kar gujar jaunga. Tu bhi sharma jana mujhe dekh kar."

When Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about love:

The Chand Jalne Laga actor once revealed to India Today that love has always been very important in his life. The women in his life have been really supportive towards me, be it family, friends, or dates. "I have a different take on love in my life. If I am in love, I can go to any extent. However, I would not like to be in a situation where I have to cross paths with my exes. I don't feel irritated when I see my exes, but I would not want to be friends with her too," he mentioned.

When Vishal Aditya Singh opened up about dealing with heartaches in his life:

The Begusarai actor, according to the same publication, also said that he does not want to deal with heartbreaks. However, when it comes along, he enjoys it similarly to how he enjoys love. He believes in enjoying the pain of heartbreak and in surrendering to the supreme force.

