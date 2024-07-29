Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh meet Asit Modi for comeback in show? Here's the truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show. He hogged the limelight when he went missing this year. However, after his return, there were reports that the actor met Asit Modi, the producer of TMKOC, to return to the show. Here's what took place.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh to return in sitcom after meeting Asit Modi?

According to a report by Times Now Digital, Gurucharan Singh had met producer Asit Modi. A trusted source revealed to the publication that the actor insisted Asit Modi make his return to the show as fans do not like the new Sodhi. He kept requesting the producer to come out and talk to the press about his comeback, but Asit did not do the same. This was why he had to release a statement about meeting Gurucharan.

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh with Asit Modi:

The report further claimed that there were assumptions made that Gurucharan would be returning to the show; however, it was not the truth. Original Sodhi fans need to face this disappointment.

What Asit Modi said after meeting Gurucharan Singh?

Asit had earlier revealed to the same publication that he had a heart-to-heart chat with the actor and was very worried when he went absconding. Asit had said then, "For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai."

The top producer further revealed that he messaged Sodhi out of concern because of his sudden disappearance. Asit also wished him good luck in his future endeavors.

More about Gurucharan Singh:

The 51-year-old actor played a jolly man named Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in reality, things were not that happy in his life. He went missing in April this year, his family then lodged a complaint, and Delhi Police put their entire efforts into finding him. It was after 26 days that the actor came back and cited spiritual reasons as the reason for the disappearance.

