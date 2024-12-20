PIC: Ram Kapoor stuns fans with his drastic transformation; says 'was working on myself quite extensively'

Ram Kapoor can be described with three adjectives: best actor, inspiring, and handsome! He has undoubtedly been one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following as well. Ram has been in the news lately for all the right reasons. He has undergone a remarkable weight loss transformation that has astonished many. The actor is receiving applause for his impressive progress.

While Ram Kapoor has been away from Instagram for many weeks now, he recently made his comeback and stunned his fans. He flaunted his remarkable transformation, which showcases his dedication, hard work and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Sharing a mirror selfie, Kapoor captioned, "Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively."

Take a look at Ram Kapoor's post here-

As soon as this post was shared, fans flooded the comment section of this post and praised the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor for his amazing physical transformation. One user wrote, "Omg, the comeback of Jay Walia," another fan commented, "Wow, the change is phenomenal," another user said, "This is the outcome of endurance and determination," and the comments continued.

While fans praised him, several actors also expressed their admiration. Sunayana Fozdar commented, "What a transformation," Neena Gupta wrote, "What is that you?" and Karan Wahi dropped heart emoticons.

Ram Kapoor shared another post wherein he clicked a mirror selfie with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. He wrote, "42 Kapoor," as he shared this picture. It seems that the actor has shed 42 kg.

Take a look at Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's PIC here-

Ram Kapoor has had an illustrious career in the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous shows and films. He has been a part of several popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, and Dhadkan, among others. Ram starred in hit movies like Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Loveyatri, and more. His last project, Khalbali Records, was released on September 12, 2024.

