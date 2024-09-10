EXCLUSIVE: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s Ram Kapoor on whether he plans on making TV comeback; ‘I can’t imagine myself..’

Ram Kapoor is making headlines as he is all set to spearhead the upcoming drama musical series Khalbali Records. The actor has demonstrated great versatility and his work in television holds a special place among his fans. It has been years since Ram appeared on TV screens. In a recent exclusive interaction with Ram Kapoor, we asked if he is planning to return to television and here's what he said.

Ram Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "At the moment, no, I do not. Because when you are lucky enough to do successful television shows like I was when each show lasted three or four years. If you want to do well in television and you want to have a successful show, then you get stuck doing the same role for three or four years."

He went on to add, "But now, since I have been accepted as a good and strong actor in OTT and in films, I am getting a wide variety of roles every year. I am doing several different projects that are so different from each other, so now, going back to one role for years is something that I cannot even imagine doing. I'm literally enjoying a space where every project of mine is completely different from the others, so now, going back to television is very difficult."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor expressed being grateful for how television made him a household name. Ram stated, "Even though I cannot imagine myself going back to TV because I'm doing such diverse work, I can never forget how much television did for me. Television made me a household name, made me a respectable figure in the industry, and made me loved by the whole country."

"I can never ever forget that. But at this point, I could never really turn my back on television, and I may not be able to see myself doing TV. But it would be wrong to say that I will never go back to TV because I can never fully turn my back to television. You never know what tomorrow has to store, so I'll just leave it at that," he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Ram Kapoor is known for television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, and Dhadkan, among others. He ventured into films and did movies such as Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Loveyatri, Neeyat, and many more. The actor is all set to play a significant role in the forthcoming film Yudhra. Also, the Khalbali Records is all to release on Jio Cinema on September 12, 2024.

