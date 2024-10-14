Ram Kapoor matching steps to Chunari Chunari in Monsoon Wedding reminds fans he was a 2000’s heartthrob; THROWBACK

Ram Kapoor has curved his own niche in the television industry and Bollywood over the years. Although the current generation cannot imagine him beyond conventional senior roles, there was a time when he was a heartthrob. His fangirls swooned over his charisma. Let’s take a look back at one of his clips from 2001, when he matched steps to the song Chunari Chunari.

A clip from Monsoon Wedding has been uploaded by a fan on Instagram which shows Lillete Dubey dancing to Chunari Chunari. Ram Kapoor who was sitting on the floor gets up and shows off his energetic moves on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's iconic track. At the end of the scene, Randeep Hooda also joins them.

Watch the throwback video here:

Netizens were surprised to see the video as they couldn't believe Ram Kapoor was so fit in his early days. Many commented that he looked like Salman Khan and danced as good as him. "I first thought that’s Salman," wrote one user. One user wrote, "Wait wait! Ram Kapoor is fit, looks like Salman and dances on his song, Randeep Hooda is there too! Which timeline did I land in?" Another commented, "Fit Ram Kapoor was a hottie! I remember having a huge crush on him during His early Kasamh se days."

Talking about Ram Kapoor's career, we can't overlook the popular television serials that he worked on. Some of his notable projects on television included Sangharsh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, to name a few. His Bollywood films include Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Udaan, Golmaal Returns, and more.

Monsoon Wedding is a 2001 comedy-drama, directed by Mira Nair which featured prominent stars. It featured the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Randeep Hooda, Ram Kapoor, and Shefali Shah, among others.

