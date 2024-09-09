Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Vikas Sethi passes away; Ritu Choudhary says, 'I knew he wasn't well, but...'

The nation received unfortunate news yesterday, on September 8, 2024, about popular actor Vikas Sethi's demise. The actor was quite popular for his good looks and fit body. Sethi passed away after getting a cardiac arrest. Pinkvilla got in touch with Ritu Chaudhary who has worked with Vikas in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among other shows and asked her about her thoughts on her friend's death.

When asked about how she received the unfortunate news of Vikas Sethi's death, Ritu Chaudhary said, "One of my show's producers, Rupali Guha messaged me to inform about the same and she was in shock. It was really shocking for me as well. I knew that he wasn't keeping well but I never imagined something like this would happen."

Take a look at a glimpse of Vikas Sethi's last rites:

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress said, "I remember Vikas as full of life, bubbly, and a go-getter sort of a person. He was really fun and very comfortable to be around. I did a show with him on Zee TV which was titled Dil Na Jaane Kyun and that's when I developed a really close bond with him. There was a group of actors and we would travel to the US for shows for around 40 days and we used to have a lot of fun. For him, I was like this younger sister for whom he was very protective."

Advertisement

When asked if she was in touch with Vikas Sethi, the Imlie actress said, "We shared a wonderful bond but with time, you know, life takes over and you got busy but we did stay in touch. We made sure to stay connected with at least one message in a month or a call or random meetings at each others' places. We were in touch."

She further added, "Life is extremely uncertain. If you're breathing, it's good and if you wake up breathing the next day, it is even better; it's just a lot to be thankful for."

To conclude Ritu shared her heartfelt message for the late actor, she said, "For Vikas, I'd like to say, Sethi, I hope you're in a happy and good place now, until we meet again!"

Pinkvilla offers its sincere wishes for Vikas Sethi's soul to rest in peace.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Vikas Sethi passes away; Hiten Tejwani says "I'm still in shock, although...'