Publicity stunt? Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast CLARIFIES what happened between him and Ritu Rathee that led to divorce rumors

Popular influencer couple Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have been all over the news since the last month owing to their divorce rumors. But with a surprising turn of events, the two silenced the rumors with their recent Karwa Chauth celebration posts. Now, the YouTuber who is best known as the Flying Beast, released a video clarifying the entire incident.

Today (on October 21), Gaurav Taneja released a 20-minute long video on his official YouTube channel where he explained in detail what happened between him and his wife, Ritu Rathee in the past month, what gave rise to the divorce rumors, and if it was a publicity stunt or something else. The video begins with him showing the clip of Ritu visiting Premanand ji Maharaj.

He says that those who follow Premanand ji Maharaj know the truth by now. His wife Ritu Rathee requested a one-on-one session with Premanand Maharaj, but owing to his busy schedule, he couldn’t do it. So, she requested that they do not take videos of her when she visits the group session.

But, the video that surfaced on social media was taken when another follower asked a question and fans of the couple were quick to spot Ritu in the group. They also identified her voice and thus the divorce rumors spread. He admitted that they had some problems going between them, but none of them were as big as it was portrayed online.

Advertisement

Taneja stated that first it was said that they were heading for divorce and then reports claimed that he cheated on her. To clarify further, he shed light on all the controversies that surrounded him in the previous years. According to him, it was a problem that they faced, which is normal for every married couple to face once in a while in a long-term relationship. But their haters and the people who have always opposed them, created false narratives surrounding their relationship.

At the end of the video, he also expressed his gratitude to his fans who have stood by him and sent him love and support. Gaurav shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "For those who genuinely love us. Not trying to change anyone’s opinion. Everyone is free to have an independent opinion and we respect that."

ALSO READ: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee celebrate Karwa Chauth, proving all is well in their marital life; WATCH