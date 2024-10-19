Gaurav Taneja shares first PIC with wife Ritu Rathee after divorce rumors; writes, ‘Message is clear…’

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, best known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee have been making headlines for the last month owing to their divorce rumors. They even took to social media to confirm that their marriage had hit a rough patch and requested privacy from netizens. However, on October 18, Gaurav Taneja shared a happy picture with his wife on social media.

Gaurav Taneja posted a picture where the duo can be seen sitting inside a car as Ritu Rathee took the selfie and flashed a bright smile. In the caption of his post, Gaurav urged his fans and followers to understand their situation and explained why he wants everyone to stay out of their issues.

Check out Gaurav Taneja’s post here:

The caption reads, “To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye (if your parents don't involve you in their matters, why would we). Every sensible person would understand this.”

Gaurav’s message was loud and clear for his fans. However, the couple’s post received mixed reactions from netizens. While a section of the users expressed happiness that they had resolved the issues between them, others stated that it was a publicity stunt. One user wrote, “Everyone knows it was a publicity stunt.” Another commented, “Better Together.” “Great to see you together. But agar ye PR stunt tha toh bro, you’ll have your karma back, Hare Krishna,” wrote another.

For the unversed, the separation rumours about the couple started after a video of Ritu Rathee visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj went viral. In the clip, she was seen asking if she should fight for the custody of the kids and how she has been left heartbroken despite loving her husband.

As the divorce rumors spread, Gaurav took to his Instagram and posted that he would remain silent for the sake of his kids and the mother of the children. He also mentioned that in every case, men are always made the villains. A few days later, Ritu shared a video where she talked about how people are commenting on their personal issues. She broke down as she confirmed the divorce.

