Ritu Rathee posts clip of ‘Divorce reality check’ amid separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja, ‘I am not abla naari’

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, best known as Flying Beast, recently made a post after rumors about his divorce from his wife Ritu Rathee spread all over the internet. Now, two days later, on September 30, his wife shared a post too. The pilot shared an emotional clip of herself talking about the rumors, her husband, and the netizens' reaction.

Ritu Rathee's message to people who are asking her about divorce

Ritu Rathee posted a 9-minute-long video on her official Instagram handle. She started the video greeting the netizens and said, 'Bachho ke sath hoon, khush hoon, theek hoon. (I am with the kids, happy and okay.)” Then she went on to talk about the viral clip from the satsang, which sparked the separation and cheating rumors.

She admitted it was her in the video, but she slammed the netizens for zooming in on her face and discussing the issues she is facing. She said it was a personal question that she asked her guru ji. For the people who commented that they are ‘Ritu’s army’ and stand by her, she has a message for them.

She said, “I am not abla naari. Reality check: the maid who comes to your house wo abla naari hai. Uske ghar mein, uspar hazar atyachar hote hai and I really wish ke aap uske ghar pe jao, uske issues resolve karte and kehte ke we are in your army. ((In her home, she faces countless atrocities, and I really wish that you would go to her house, resolve her issues, and say you are in her army.)"

Here’s the video that Ritu Rathee shared:

Further, she also talked about being capable of supporting her kids and credited her husband for this. Supporting Gaurav, she said that she can raise her kids alone not because she is a pilot, but because the same man made her equally capable in the last eight years. She added, "Kitne aise aadmi hai bharat desh mein jo apni wife ko equally capable banate hai? Kabhi aisa hua hai ke aap ne hriday (heart) ki peeda, apni duvidhayein apne bhagwan ke aage rakhi ho? Even I did. It was a personal question, yaar. (How many people are there in this country who make their wives equal? Has it ever happened to you that your heart is heavy and you pour it out in front of god?)"

Then she continued saying that she doesn't need society's support and their opinion. She very well knows what type of person Gaurav is, inside out and she has seen him going through every kind of situation in life. Further, talking about the video from the satsang, she emphasized it was a personal question. Had it been one for her fans and netizens, she would have asked the question to them on her social media platform.

She also says that in every relationship, we often end up hurting our loved one, be it one we share with our parents, siblings or friends. And something similar has happened to her too and that's what the question came to her mind.

Ritu Rathee confirms separation from Gaurav Taneja

In the same clip, she also confirmed the separation as she said, ''It is not about a man or a woman; we all are the same. Just because two people are separating, ye nahi hota ke aurat hi sahi hai ya aadmi sahi hoga. Dono kahi na kahi sahi thhe aur kahi na kahi galat. (It isn't always like the woman is right or the man is right. Both are right and wrong in their own way.) I cannot forget the 8 years I spent with that man and I respect him for that."

Further mentioning why she made this video, she said that sometimes silence is wrong and it's typical of others to believe that when a couple separates, it's always the man's fault. She concluded by saying, "So sorry, yaar, na galat karun na galat sahu." (I won't do wrong and I won't tolerate wrong.)

Which viral video sparked the divorce rumors?

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's separation rumors started when a video of the latter talking to Premanand Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, went viral on the internet. In this video, Ritu can be seen seeking advice from the spiritual leader on whether or not she should fight for the custody of her kids. Ritu, with a heavy voice, can be seen asking Premanand Maharaj about how, despite loving her husband so much, she is still left heartbroken.

