Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee celebrate Karwa Chauth, proving all is well in their marital life; WATCH

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have silenced the trolls and rubbished the divorce rumors with a recent selfie that Taneja posted. This is followed by their Karwa Chauth celebrations that have further proven that the couple are together and all is well in their marital life. The YouTuber shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media.

Yesterday (October 20), Gaurav Taneja shared a clip of how Ritu Rathee is preparing for Karwa Chauth. It shows her sitting by a road stall and getting mehendi applied to her hand, with Gaurav sitting next to her. The audio of the reel takes a sarcastic take on the celebration as it says that after wives apply mehendi on hand, it becomes the unsaid responsibility of men to find their names on their hands.

Watch the video of Gaurav Taneja here:

Taneja uploaded the video with the caption, “Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein… #Karwachauth #flyingbeast" (Make sure to find your name in your wife's hand).

Today, on October 21, Gaurav shared another video of how he made this Karwa Chauth special for his wife. He uploaded a clip showing other couples celebrating the day together while he waited for Ritu to arrive. Finally, at 11:30 PM, Ritu arrived straight from work wearing her pilot uniform. In the meantime, Taneja cooked her favorite halwa for her.

Here’s the video of Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s Karwa Chauth celebrations:

For the unversed, on October 18, Gaurav Taneja shared a happy selfie of him and his wife. It shows the couple smiling for the camera inside the car. He uploaded the picture with a message for all, which read, “To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye (if your parents don't involve you in their matters, why would we?) Every sensible person would understand this.”

This post silenced the divorce rumors, which have been going around for the last month. While a section of the netizens are happy they are together, a few called this publicity stunt.

