Randeep Rai opens up about his role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2; Here are his 5 best performances

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, has been one of the most loved shows airing on television screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Talking about its second season, recently the main lead actors, Nakuul Mehta , and Disha Parmar announced their exit from the show. As the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Disha and Nakuul were not keen on aging on-screen and thus decided to quit the show. Now as per the recent development, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai has been roped in to play the leads on the show. Moreover, Hiten Tejwani also joined the star cast and is seen playing the role of Nakuul's brother Lakhan.

In an interview with Times of India, Randeep Rai talked about his role in and said ‘My role is very different from what I have done previously, whether it is Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai or Balika Vadhu 2. I want to explore all kinds of roles. I am joining an existing show, where the actors have already established a connect with the viewers. But that's not a problem. In fact, I find it challenging and look at it as a new journey for me. The show has a good connect and therefore it will be a huge responsibility, but that doesn't pressurise me. I just believe in giving my best and working hard.’

Talking about his last show Balika Vadhu 2 and why it wrapped up in six months, the actor said ‘I don't have much to say on why a show works for a longer time or wraps up in a few months. After we join Bade Achhe..., it might last for many years or not, we don't know. I feel a show comes with its destiny. And we just have to give it our best.’ He further added, ‘It is a mystery how my character will enter the show and I can't share much. But I am hoping that people will like my work and shower their love on me, just the way they did when I was a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. I look forward to this new journey.’

Randeep’s 5 best performances

Balika Vadhu 2

Recently, Randeep was seen in the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season where he was paired with Shivangi Joshi. Viewers really loved to watch the new pair on screen and after airing on TV, the show soon shifted onto the channel’s digital section. In an interview, Randeep was quoted saying, ‘Every show has its own journey and this one was for a shorter period of time. It was a small journey yet lovely.’

Saroj Ka Rishta

Randeep rai made his Bollywood debut with Saroj Ka Rishta opposite Sanah Kapur. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, it was a comedy film that succeeded in making the viewer both smile and also question people’s perception about ‘overweight’ girls. Randeep’s performance in the film left an impact in the minds of the audience.

Vigin Suspect

Randeep gained a massive fandom when he was seen in Ullu App's series, Virgin Suspect. He was appreciated for his role as he played a very different character. Talking about his experience, the actor said ‘It was a wonderful experience to play such a character who is miserable but strong at the same time.’

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Randeep became a popular household name after his stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh. The storyline was from the 90s era and in no time the show became the number 1 in the country. Both the actors became audiences’ favourite after the show became popular.

Diya Auri Baati Hum

Before Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Randeep was roped in to play the character of grown-up Chotu in the popular daily soap, Diya Aur Baati Hum. However, the actor was soon replaced by someone else but his limited time on the show was loved by the audience. Talking about his experience, the actor said ‘It was a very good production house and the team is very good to work with. It’s been a nice experience working with them and I had good relations and bond with everyone in the team.’

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai

Bade Acche Lagte Hai starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, proved to be one of the biggest hit TV shows when it started airing in 2011. Ram essayed the role of Ram in the show, whereas Sakshi played Priya. Consisting of a highly talented star cast and an extremely engaging storyline, the show, and its characters became household names and received immense love from fans. Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 1 aired from 2011 to 2014 on Sony TV. Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, the show premiered on 30 August 21 and airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV. Moreover, we are really looking forward for the entry of the new cast and just can’t wait to see the new pair on screen.