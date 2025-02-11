Ranveer Allahbadia: Podcast journey to landing in controversy; 10 facts about BeerBiceps you didn’t know

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is a popular YouTuber, podcaster, and entrepreneur. Over the years, he has gained a massive following for his content on self-improvement, fitness, and podcasting. He found himself in hot water after his controversial remark on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Here are ten surprising facts about the podcaster:

1. Education and Background – Ranveer Allahbadia was born into a family of doctors and studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He later pursued engineering at Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Mumbai.

2. Content Creation Journey – He started his career as a content creator in August 2015, initially focusing on fitness and recipe videos before expanding into self-development and styling.

3. Shift to Podcasting – In 2019, he shifted his focus to podcasting, launching The Ranveer Show, where he interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

4. Breakup Rumors – Reports suggest that Ranveer recently broke up with his rumored girlfriend, actress Nikki Sharma. The two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

5. Viral Question and Memes – He is known for frequently asking guests about their thoughts on death with the question, “Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?”, which has made him the subject of several social media memes.

6. Music Video Appearance – He appeared in the official video of Jasleen Royal’s hit song Sang Rahiyo, which has over 87 million views on YouTube.

7. Struggles as a Creator – Before setting up a home studio, he used to film content at a gym in Wadala, Mumbai. However, after gaining popularity, jealous trainers banned him from shooting there.

8. Celebrity Guests on His Podcast – His podcast has featured major celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, A.R. Rahman, and Saif Ali Khan.

9. Recognition and Awards – In 2024, he received the Disruptor of the Year award from PM Narendra Modi for The Ranveer Show. He was also listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022 for his contributions to media and marketing.

10. Recent Controversy – He recently appeared on India’s Got Latent with comedian Samay Raina, where his inappropriate remark sparked outrage and landed him in legal trouble.