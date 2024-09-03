Remember Frooty aka Tanvi Hegde from Son Pari? Her grown-up picture with co-stars Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande will make you nostalgic

A recent post of Frooty aka Tanvi Hegde with Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande will leave you nostalgic and how! Remember watching Son Pari in your childhood days? This hit fantasy show was one of the favourite binge-worthy fictional shows to watch in childhood.

The famous child actor Tanvi Hegde who played the role of Frooty in Son Pari, vanished after the show went off air. Now, Tanvi treated her fans and left everyone in tears by sharing a heartfelt post with her co-stars from Son Pari.

Taking to her social media handle, Tanvi Hegde shared several pictures with her Son Pari co-stars Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande. She shared her childhood picture with them and a few other snaps that were clicked recently.

Sharing this post, Tanvi wrote, "A lot of you'll asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you! My literal parents on set and the bestest co-stars, this one is a trip down memory lane @ashok_lokhande1."

Take a look at Tanvi Hegde's post here-

As soon as this post was shared, fans got nostalgic and flooded the comment section of this post with their amazing comments. A fan wrote, "God, I want my 90's life back," another fan commented, "How on Earth do each of them actually look pretty much the same after 20+ years! Is Son Pari actually pari?" another user wrote, "Finally trio in one frame after a loooooonnggggg time Sukoon" and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

Speaking about Son Pari, the hit fantasy show aired on Star Plus from November 23, 2001, to October 1, 2004. The show starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran, Upasana Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal, Jhanak Shukla and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Exploring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shift in comedy: A disappointed fan’s OPINION