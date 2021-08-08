EXCLUSIVE: KHNH’s Jhanak Shukla shares her fondest memory with SRK; Says she'd love to work with Ranveer Singh

Jhanak Shukla is most popularly known for playing the titular role in Karishma Kaa Karishma, which was a remake of the popular American TV series Small Wonder. The actress was also a part of Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, which had , and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. While Jhanak had done a lot of work in the early 2000s, she hasn’t been very active at the acting front for a few years now.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jhanak opened up about the break, her ongoing assignments, future plans, and much more. The actress informs that her parents wanted her to complete her studies first, and then get back to acting. “They wanted me to at least finish my graduation, so that prompted the break. Then I developed an interest in history, so I did a Masters in Archaeology. In fact, during the lockdown I had some spare time, so I started a small home business of making soaps with natural ingredients. I make masks too, and I am keeping myself busy with all of that,” states Jhanak.

Meanwhile, she is also pursuing her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from a reputed college in Mumbai. “If all goes well, I might even move to New Zealand by next February. The plan is to settle down somewhere in NZ, but obviously I’ll be coming back to India often,” says Jhanak, who’s open to acting offers too.

“I am more inclined towards web series’, as they are making really good content, which is both real and relatable. I had loved Bandish Bandits, it was so grand yet very relatable. I am a trained singer too, so I was able to connect with the show a little more,” she says.

Jhanak adds that she still gets a lot of love for her appearances in Karishma Kaa Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho on social media. “When people come up and say things like, ‘you have made my childhood’ and stuff, I feel really happy,” says the actress, recollecting her fondest memory from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho. “I remember we were shooting “Pretty Woman” and a couple of dancers were a part of the song too. So during the break Shah Rukh Sir was telling everyone that she is a big star in India, and is doing a show called, Karishma Kaa Karishma. He was a thorough gentleman, and was very nice to me,” informs Jhanak.

She adds that her favorite Bollywood actor is Ranveer Singh. “I can do any role with him. I have loved him from his first film, Band Baaja Baraat, and would at least want to meet him once. He is such a versatile actor,” Jhanak concludes.

