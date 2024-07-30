Top 5 Iconic Hindi TV shows for kids that made their childhood memorable; Shaktimaan to Shararat

Did the line 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartamaan bandling' trigger some childhood memories? If so, we've got your favorite childhood shows that entertained you after your tiring school and tuition sessions.

Imagine if we could travel back in time and relive the thrill of watching our favorite shows for the very first time! The joy of Shaka Laka Boom Boom’s magical pencil and Nani’s enchanting Shararat would bring back such wonderful memories. Our beloved Hindi TV shows for kids have always been a delightful treasure, filled with unique formats and captivating fantasy tales that continue to entertain us and create cherished moments.

Top 5 Iconic Hindi TV shows for kids

Here, we’ve got you some interesting, and famous Hindi TV shows for kids that are must-watch to cherish childhood memories.

1. Shaktimaan

Main Cast: Mukesh Khanna, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, Kitu Gidwani, and Tom Alter

Shaktimaan, which aired on DD National from 1997 to 2005, was a superhero television show. As evil and injustice took over humanity, a superhero named Shaktimaan, played by Mukesh Khanna, rose to fight against all odds. The show, with its amazing action scenes and background music, always entertained kids and became one of their favorite superhero shows.

The popular show had everything from action to adventure that kept kids on the edge of their seats and also taught some important life lessons.

2. Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Main Cast: Kinshuk Vaidya, Hansika, Sainee Raj, Adnan JP, Madhur Mittal, Reema Worah, Jennifer Winget, Romit Raaj and Aditya Kapadia

This famous StarPlus show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, premiered from 2002 to 2003 and was a fantasy show. The show follows the story of a boy named Sanju, portrayed by Kinshuk Vaidya, who gets his hands on a magical pencil. Everything he draws with that pencil becomes real, but it also creates some unexpected problems, making it entertaining for young viewers.

During that time, we all wished to have the magical pencil that could fulfill all our wishes.

3. Shararat

Main Cast: Farida Jalal, Shruti Sheth, Poonam Narula, Karanvir Bohra, Mahesh Thakur, Eva Grover and Addite Malik

A fantasy sitcom aired from 2003 to 2006 on StarPlus, Shararat centers around a girl named Jiya, played by Shruti Seth, whose Nani and mother both have magical powers, and she is blessed with them when she turns 18. When Jiya tries to learn and use magic, it often creates humorous and unexpected situations, making kids eager to find out what will happen next.

Each episode has entertaining adventures and challenges that make the show fun to watch.

4. Son Pari

Main Cast: Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran, Jhanak Shukla, Upsana Singh, and Deepshikha Nagpal

Son Pari, a fantasy StarPlus show that aired from 2000 to 2004, revolves around a girl who becomes friends with Son Pari and forms a strong bond.

This entertaining show, with the concept of a fairy’s magical powers, made each episode interesting to watch. Altu’s experiences and adventures with Son Pari were loved by young viewers, making it one of the beloved childhood shows.

5. Karishma Kaa Karishma

Main Cast: Jhanak Shukla, Shweta Basu, Eva Grover, Tisca Chopra, Sanjeev Seth, Bhavana Balsavar, and Jamnadas Majethia

Premiered in 2003, Karishma Kaa Karishma is a StarPlus show starring Jhanak Shukla as the robot kid Karishma. With the perfect mixture of fantasy and comedy, this show revolves around Karishma, a robotic girl who tries to balance her robot identity with human experiences.

Karishma had positive values and was always there to help Vikram and his family during crises. This interesting show about the robot and humans captured the interest of audiences, making it enjoyable for both children and families.

These shows, with their unique formats, always brought something entertaining for kids that made them believe in everything from magical pencils and Shaktimaan’s powers to fairies.

With shows like Shaktimaan, Shararat, Karishma Kaa Karishma, and many more, Hindi TV shows have something for every genre, be it for kids or adults. This was a time when TV shows were filled with fun and magic, keeping the audience glued to the TV screens and eagerly waiting for the next episode.

