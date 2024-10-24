Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 23: Arfeen Khan reveals '2 baar miscarriage hua hamara'; Chaahat Pandey to Avinash Mishra, 'Thukti hu tumhare chehre par'

On the October 23 episode, a conflict between Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra escalated when Avinash refused to provide basic food. This led to Chaahat throwing water on Avinash while he was asleep. Avinash responded verbally to the situation by making a few statements. The Nath actor said, ‘Gawar gawar hi rehte hai, kuch bhi karlo’(Uneducated people always remain uneducated). Chaahat got furious as she thought this statement was made only because she comes from a village.

In the morning, Chaahat questioned her former co-actor about the statement he made, which escalated the issue further. During their conversation, the actor from the show Nath made a few more statements that led to a verbal argument between the two. Chaahat said, “Thukti hu me tumhare jaise shakal aur tumhare jaise ladko pe” (I would spit on guys with a face and attitude like yours), and added “Isse jyada kya niche gir sakte ho tum, ek ladki ke character ke baare me bola” (You cannot fall any lower as you have spoke about a girl’s character. This issue seems to have given a start to a new rivalry in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss gave Avinash the option to either leave jail or stay inside and gain more powers. Avinash chose the latter. The housemates were also tasked with choosing a partner to join the actor Nath in jail. The majority of the housemates chose Arfeen as the second person to be jailed. Upon entering the jail, Bigg Boss announced the possibility of Sara being evicted because her husband felt that she was too soft-hearted for the show. This announcement shocked Arfeen, and he couldn't control his emotions, leading him to share the hardships they have faced.

Advertisement

Watch the promo of Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra's fight:

He recounted how his wife, Sara Khan, had endured 2 miscarriages before having babies 10 years into their marriage. Both Arfeen and Sara became teary-eyed as they recalled experiencing one of the miscarriages on Sara's birthday, leaving them deeply affected.

Arfeen explained that he is very protective of his wife because he wants to take care of her, just like her late father, who was her biggest support before he committed suicide. The housemates were given a new task to rank themselves based on their contributions to the house. Since the housemates couldn't come to a decision, the power to make the decision was given to Avinash and Arfeen. To know what happens next, stay tuned.





ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 22: ‘Ek call aaega, tu sorry mangega’ roars Shezada Dhami as he accuses Rajat Dalal of character assassination