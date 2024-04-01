Shark Tank India 3: A look back at season 3's most entertaining banters

Shark Tank India Season 3 entertained viewers with its innovative pitches and groundbreaking business ideas, providing valuable insights from the Sharks. The show generated a great deal of buzz with its entertaining episodes. This season was filled with thrilling moments, from innovative pitches to intense discussions.

Additionally, the playful banter between the Sharks always adds an extra element of entertainment to the show. The reality business show truly left a lasting impression on its audience, creating unforgettable moments. Let's delve into some of the most memorable highlights from Shark Tank India 3:

‘Don’t Intimidate Me’: Pitcher's hilarious interaction with Aman Gupta

Remember when Aman Gupta, one of the Sharks, found himself in a heartwarming situation during a negotiation with a female entrepreneur? The internet couldn't resist showing it love, making it the talk of the town. The real entertainment began when the sharks started presenting their pitches. In the middle of his offer, Aman Gupta accidentally caused a stir. Priyasha, a first-time fundraiser, candidly asked Gupta to relax a bit and not 'intimidate' her.Surprised, Gupta blushed, making everyone laugh.

This episode went viral, leaving everyone in awe of the boAt founder. A fan edited a clip from Shark Tank India Season 3. It starts with Aman Gupta making his deal offer to the bakery owner. She responds, "Don't intimidate me like that." The edited reel then shows their sweet moments set to a romantic song. Responding to that, Gupta wrote, "You guys are crazy… My wife will kill me…. but for sure the edit has come out nice…. Tell the editor to apply for a position in boAt now…."

Vineeta Singh's playful banter with Ritesh Agarwal

Vineeta Singh welcomed Ritesh Agarwal, who replied that he needed all the good wishes on the day. As Vineeta Singh adjusted Ritesh's camera for him, Anupam Mittal mentioned that their cameras were hidden behind, while only Ritesh's camera was kept in the front.

Vineeta Singh explained that since he was new, he would take time to spot the cameras. She further added, "Ragging chalegi na abhi (Ragging will continue now)." To this, Agarwal replied, "Bas pyaar do, zindagi jeeni hain abhi… College isiliye nahi gaye. (Just give love, I want to live life now... Didn't go to college because of that)." Singh laughed and asked, "Ragging se bachne ke liye? (To escape ragging?)" "Ab, aap pyaar mohabbat se kaam kariye (Now, you work with love and affection)," replied the CEO of OYO Rooms.

When Namita said, ‘Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Breathless’? to a Men’s wellness brand

In an episode, a men's wellness brand founder started by giving a brief introduction to their brand and products.He mentioned that their brand, based on Ayurveda, offers products labeled as "for the needy" and "for the greedy." As Vivek continued to talk about his business model and the taboo surrounding men's sexual wellness, Vineeta Singh joked, "Do you do all the talking in internal meetings? Do these three just watch you?" Namita Thapar chimed in, "Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan's song 'Breathless'? You try that, you can crack it. Seriously, it's amazing." Namita's comment left all the sharks laughing.

Aman Gupta's playful banter with Ritesh Agarwal in Intimacy Card Game

Aman Gupta playfully teased Ritesh Agarwal during a pitch for a bedroom fashion brand by asking a question from an intimacy card game provided by the brand. The brand founder presented their products to the Sharks, and Aman focused on examining the intimacy cards, a game designed for couples included in the hamper. The pitcher informed Aman that for the day, his partner would be Anupam Mittal, to which Aman quickly declined the idea. He said, "Mere nahi hai woh partner, mujhe ye partner nahi chahiye. (He's not my partner. I don't want this partner)."

Anupam also laughingly threatened to exit the deal. Aman then read one of the questions from the card game, "Would you rather go mild or wild?" He asked the question to Ritesh, which left him blushing. Ritesh replied, "Jinko batana hai unhe batayenge na (I will tell this to whom I should)." The Sharks burst into laughter when Aman asked whether the questions needed to be read in a specific tone. However, Ritesh stopped him from asking more questions, and Aman noticed that Ritesh was feeling shy.

Anupam Mittal's diaper dilemma

The Diaper company's pitcher mentioned that their products had a certificate from a reputable lab in Germany, known for its trustworthy allergy test certifications. The pitcher then showcased the samples, and a shark requested to give Ritesh Agarwal a few extras as he is a new father. Ritesh asked the pitcher about the frequency of diaper changes for a child.

The Sharks burst into laughter upon hearing his question, jokingly telling him, "Ab pata chalega (Now you'll find out)." Surbhi explained that a baby required 8-10 diapers a day, depending on their bowel movements. Seeing Ritesh's surprise, Anupam teased him, suggesting he might not return for Shark Tank Season 4. As everyone laughed, Ritesh revealed that he and his wife had initially divided the responsibilities but hadn't anticipated the frequency of diaper changes.

