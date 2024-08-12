Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal imparts advice on how to find your calling: ‘You have to try…’

Ritesh Agarwal, best known as one of the most humble Sharks on Shark Tank India 3 maintains an active social media presence. Through daily posts, he often shares valuable advice and lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. In one of his latest posts, he shared advice for young individuals on how to find their true calling.

On August 12, uploading a video, Ritesh Agarwal shared his advice. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "We tend to get excited when we try new things. But in reverse, it has shortcomings too. We tend to struggle when we have to do the same thing for a long time. But I think the second problem is manageable."

He continued saying, "If you never try new things, how will you find out what you like? In English, people often ask you, ‘What’s your calling?’ There’s no science behind it. You have to try several things and the one that gives you joy is your calling."

Ritesh Agarwal uploaded the video with the caption, “What is your calling? Be it entrepreneurship or life, I have always found that the answer to this question lies in exploring new things.”

Netizens expressed their views in the comment section. One user wrote, "I couldn't agree more! Exploring new things is the spark." Another wrote, "Every try to every fail."

For the unversed, Ritesh Agarwal comes from South Odisha and is the founder and CEO of India’s largest hotel network, OYO. He quickly garnered immense attention with his stint in Shark Tank India 3. He was also one of the youngest Sharks on the show and made some significant investments with selected pitchers. His humble personality made him one of the most popular Sharks and viewers are waiting for him to return on Shark Tank India 4.

For the unversed, Anupam Mittal recently shared that Shark Tank India will soon be back for season 4. The registrations for pitchers have started.

