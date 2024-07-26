Shweta Tiwari REACTS to Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling dance moves in Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat- Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has made fans go crazy with her electrifying dance in Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. The song has been crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, composed by Sachin-Jigar, and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Earlier today, the actress posted a BTS clip of the song, and it seems Shweta Tiwari is in love with her dance.

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat song from Stree 2:

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to post a BTS video of Aaj Ki Raat. It looks like she was practicing the steps at a gym-like setup and in her caption she thanked everyone for loving Aaj Ki Raat.

She demonstrated the step in the clip and wrote, "You all asked me how to do the step so here it is @vijayganguly made sure that Tabaahi Pakki Hai And now I can’t wait to see you all to recreate this on reels." Shweta Tiwari loved the video and wrote, "You killed it," with fire emoji.

Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia showing off Aaj Ki Raat steps, and Shweta Tiwari's comment:

More about Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat:

The makers of Stree 2 released the first song titled Aaj Ki Raat featuring the Aranmanai 4 actress. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee are shown being flirty with the actress, who rocks a bottle green ghagra choli.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 it will be a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree. The horror story continues its narration in Chanderi and the original cast is retained. The film is set to hit screens on August 15.

More about Shweta Tiwari:

The Bigg Boss 4 winner is a pro dancer. Before playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she had flaunted her dance moves with former actor Chirag Paswan in Katto Gilehri song.

For the unversed, Shweta had done a raunchy item number in Chirag's debut film Miley Naa Miley Hum. She had made everyone her follower with her sizzling steps in the song that had a rustic flavor to it.

