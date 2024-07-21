Shweta Tiwari's easy breezy white ensemble with a dash of blue is a sophisticated pick for casual brunch

Shweta Tiwari is known to be a stunner and there are no second thoughts about it! Howe she effortlessly exudes charm in every outfit is just commendable. Now, again, Shweta leaves us impressed with her latest chic yet sophisticated look that is worth admiring.

Shweta Tiwari's new look in white:

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta Tiwari dropped a few photos from her latest photoshoot. In these snaps, the actress looks classy as she sported a white spaghetti top and white skirt which has thick dark blue floral embroidery at the bottom. What elevates this look is her blue floral embroidered jacket that she sported above her white top.

While her skirt and jacket's embroidery match and look amazing, it makes this one of the most sophisticated looks that can easily be opted for a lunch date. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame donned golden accessories along with her outfit. She chose a smokey eyes look with her outfit and kept her makeup subtle. Her smile, intense gaze and beauty can sweep anyone off their feet.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's new post here-

Over the years, Shweta Tiwari has maintained an active social media presence and has gained a massive fan following for her talent and beauty. She explored every medium and has impressed fans every time. Not only this, she has a massive 5.4 million fan following on Instagram

Advertisement

About Shweta Tiwari's upcoming project:

As per the latest reports doing rounds, Shweta Tiwari is set to feature in Zakir Khan's show. As per Etimes report, Shweta will be the only female in an all-men cast of Zakir Khan's show, making her the show’s highlight. Her presence is expected to add a fresh and dynamic element to the ensemble. Reportedly, Zakir Khan and Shweta Tiwari, actor Rithvik Dhanjani and Gopal Datt will also be part of the team.

On Television, she was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta also appeared in a web series, playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT show Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: When Shweta Tiwari first faced camera at 16, but not on sets of Kaleerein; WATCH