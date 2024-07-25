Shweta Tiwari to work with Karan Johar in THIS project after Singham Again? Read details 

TV's top actress Shweta Tiwari was last seen doing Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. As per reports, she will now be playing the role of an intelligence officer in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. However, things do not end here for the actress as she will also be collaborating with Karan Johar for a web series. Yes, you read that right. With this latest information, all of Shweta Tiwari's fans are in for a treat.

Shweta Tiwari to team up with Karan Johar?

Shweta Tiwari, in an interview with News18 Showsha, revealed that her next project will be with Dharma Productions. "I’m doing Dharma Productions’ upcoming web series. In that, I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes (laughs). It was a very challenging role and that’s why I wanted to do it", she said.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari:

Well, it is interesting to note that Karan Johar has earlier worked with many top TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

More about Shweta Tiwari's project with Karan Johar:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has not revealed many details about the project, but she is ready to accept smaller roles. Shweta, further in the interview revealed that she always told herself that she loved to do things according to her liking. Shweta, who is mom to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli also revealed in the same interview, "I know that I’ve to accept smaller roles if I want to work with a certain director or an actor. I want to make my debut in different avenues every five years."

When Shweta Tiwari tried her luck in movies:

The Bigg Boss 4 winner had even tried her luck in the film industry when she was pursuing her career in the TV industry. However, it was not a smooth journey for her as she had to undergo a lot of discrimination many times. It happened so that once, a famous director whom she did not name, had called Shweta for a role in his movie. However, he made a harsh comment to the actress and said that he did not know what to say to the producers, as she was a TV actress.

