Throwback: When Shweta Tiwari did raunchy dance number with Chirag Paswan in Daler Mehndi's song Katto Gilehri

Shweta Tiwari created a household name for herself with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, did you know that the stunning actress had once shared screenspace with former actor Chirag Paswan in his debut movie Miley Naa Miley Hum?

Yes! You read that right. Shweta had turned into an item babe and in today's throwback Thursday segment, we are going to talk about the same.

When Shweta Tiwari did a sizzling hot item number with Chirag Paswan in Katto Gilehri song-

If you take a look at the video of Katto Gilehri from the 2011 movie Miley Naa Miley Hum, both Shweta Tiwari and Chirag Paswan look unrecognizable. The way the actress is doing the thumkas and showing off her dance moves is too raunchy and hot. The blue-eyed actor looks dapper in a black kurta and red scarf.

More about Shweta Tiwari's dance in Katto Gilehri:

The Bigg Boss 4 winner had won hearts with her acting and dancing chops. Her crisp steps in Katto Gilehri is proof that she has always been one of the best dancers. The infectious song has beats that will make you groove immediately. Shweta is seen doing seductive, hip-shaking steps in a lehenga choli which raised the temperature.

Talking about the song, it was written by Javed Akhtar, crooned by Daler Mehndi, while the music was composed by Sajid Wajid. The film, apart from Chirag Paswan also had stars like Kangana Ranaut, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kabir Bedi. Before becoming a politician, Paswan was an actor and had shared first screen space with Shweta and Kangana Ranaut.

Advertisement

More about Shweta Tiwari's item numbers:

The actress, who rose to fame with her role as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also did an item song called Jawani Ka Achar Dalogi. It was from the movie Bin Bulaye Barrati, and as per an India Today report, this track helped the actress when she was struggling to find work in the industry. She had essayed a hot glam village girl in the movie which was an action comedy.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's fan smitten by her physique at 43; says, 'She is younger than daughter' Palak Tiwari