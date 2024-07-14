Shweta Tiwari's toned physique in a knotted beige shirt will leave you stunned; See PICS

Shweta Tiwari and her timeless elegance never fail to mesmerise us! Time and again the actress has won our hearts with her excellent sartorial choices while impressing the fashion police. Again, taking to her social media handle, Shweta has dropped a few new pictures from her latest photoshoot which are unmissable!

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned midriff:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari dropped a few snaps where she looks gorgeous in a knotted shirt and pants. Here, the actress is seen decked up in a beige silk embroidered knotted shirt and black pants. Flaunting her toned midriff and her beauty in these snaps, Shweta is raising the temperature and how! Her makeup and hair are on point and complement her outfit. This post simply proves how Shweta is aging backward and there are no second thoughts about it!

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

Fans react:

As soon as Shweta Tiwari uploaded these snaps, it went viral like wildfire. Several fans praised her beauty. One user wrote, "Most beautiful lady," another netizen wrote, "Power lady," another fan commented, "Khubsurat pari," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress lives in Mumbai with her two children. Shweta's elder daughter Palak Tiwari is also an actor and has done movies and music videos. Meanwhile, Shweta's son Reyaansh is seven years old.

About Shweta Tiwari's professional life:

From fictional to reality shows, Shweta Tiwari has done everything and impressed audiences every time with her performances. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Success kissed her feet after this Ektaa Kapoor's show and she went on to star in numerous shows such as Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and many others.

On Television, she was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta also appeared in a web series, playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT show Indian Police Force.

