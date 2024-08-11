Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly takes blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar mandir, drops stunning pics

There have been many TV stars who have been worshippers of Lord Shiva and one of them is Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly. She made a quick trip to Ujjain, to seek blessings of the almighty. Check out the pictures here.

Rupali Ganguly made a quick visit to Ujjain's Mahakal temple and posted a very beautiful array of pictures. Well in the first snap, she is seen folding her hands in front of Lord Shiva. She had captioned the pictures as, "Jai Shree MAHAKAAL #lategram #april #travel #ujjain #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #love #jaimatadi #jaimahakal".



Rupali mentioned in the post that she visited the holy place in April and that she had updated the pictures a bit late on her Instagram handle. The actress is very spiritual and has often, in the past been spotted visiting temples to seek blessings of the almighty. At the start of the year, in January 2024, Rupali visited Vaishno Devi temple.

A report by Times Now Digital states that the 47-year-old actress visits Vaishno Devi mandir in Jammu every year to seek the blessings of the goddess. The Anupamaa star had posted snaps wearing a red salwar suit that she teamed up with a green jacket. She posted barefoot snaps with a red tika on the forehead and captioned the pictures as, "Jai Mata Di."

To talk more about Rupali's hit show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director Kut Productions. The family drama serial has had a loyal fan base since 2020. The actress plays the lead role of Anupamaa, while Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia. The serial also has been loved because of the notable roles essayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Nishi Shah.

From the storyline, and dialogues, Anupamaa's narrative is complex, layered, and twisted. Audiences are glued to the screen and after the six-month leap in the show, viewers have been introduced to different narrations in the storyline. The separation of Anuj and Anupamaa has left the fans totally stunned. Even the separation of Bapuji aka Arvind Vaidya and Baa alias Alpana Buch has left the fans in splits. Baa has been staying with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu while Bapuji lives with Anupamaa.

