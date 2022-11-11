Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46; Remembering popular works of the late actor

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, a popular TV actor, his sudden demise has come as a major shock to the entertainment industry. The 46-year-old actor reportedly collapsed while working out in a gym. Suryaputra Karn fame actor is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children. Actor Jay Bhanushali broke the news on social media as he shared a post to condole the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, with the caption “gone too soon”. As we remember the talented actor here is a walk through the career of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.

Early life The actor started his career as a model, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who’s also known as Anand Suryavanshi, made his debut with Kkusum. He did a cameo in numerous other TV shows including Virrudh, Kya Dill Mein Hai, etc. Kasautii Zindagii Kay The actor played a prominent role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The name of his character was Vineet Khanna. The main leads of the show were Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. His lead shows The actor played the lead in the telly show Mamta, Bhagyavidhaata, Behenein, Yeh Ishq Haaye and others. He was last seen in the lead role in the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which aired between 2020-2021. He played the role of Kuldeep Chaddha.

Prominent role His role was quite appreciated in the TV show Waaris, Grihasti, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and others. Mythological shows The actor is quite famous for his role in the mythological show Suryaputra Karn, where he played the role of Adhiratha Sushen. He was also seen in the mythological show, Karn Sangini.

Last show Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was last seen in the daily soap Ziddi Dil Maane Na, where he played the pivotal role of Major Param Shergill. The show aired from 30 August 2021 to 4 June 2022.

