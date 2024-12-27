Srishty Rode reveals getting diagnosed with Pneumonia during Amsterdam vacation; 'My oxygen levels suddenly dropped...'

Srishty Rode, one of the well-known actors in the telly world, has been going through a difficult phase as she has been diagnosed with Pneumonia. The actress recently uploaded a post informing her followers how unexpectedly she fell extremely sick during her vacation in Europe. Srishty even explained how her condition worsened, and the doctors informed her that she would take months to recover.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Srishty Rode shared several pictures from the hospital, where she can be seen resting on the hospital bed. Sharing this post, the actress wrote, "I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared—something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard."

Giving her fans and followers her health update, Srishty wrote, "My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home. My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

The Shobha Somnath Ki actress expressed her gratitude to her fans for reaching out to her when she was unavailable on social media. Srishty even said that she would soon be back in good health.

Take a look at Srishty Rode's post here-

After Srishty shared this worrisome news on social media, her friends showered love on her and prayed for her speedy recovery. Anita Hassanandani commented, "Speedy recovery babe," Mahhi Vij wrote, "Get well soon love," and so on the comments continued. Several fans also wished Srishty a speedy recovery.

Workwise, Srishty has been a part of several shows, such as Shobha Somnath Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, and more.

