Anita Hassanandani REVEALS how her S*x life changed after becoming mother, talks about its importance: 'In a good relationship...'

Anita Hassanandani is best remembered as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shagun. The actress, known for her versatile roles, recently revealed the changes in her personal life after the birth of her son. She openly shed her inhibitions and spoke about how becoming a mom affected her s*x life.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, Anita Hassanandani was asked if she saw any changes in pleasure after she embraced motherhood. The actress did say, "It does change a little bit. S*x is very important in a good relationship. So I think, if you love the person then you should be out there, asking your partner what you want."



She also spoke about how relationship dynamics change and how pairs can still reconnect after finding their cord of intimacy. Her husband Rohit Reddy has been supportive as she added, "But then, you also find it back. In a great marriage, your husband will always be there to find it back for you. I don’t think there is anything wrong in expressing yourself. If you want to be happy, you rather ask that person for what you want than wait for them to realise. That way, you’re just wasting time."

Well, did you know how Anita and Rohit met? He is a businessman from Goa, and as per an IDiva report, they first crossed paths in the gym. He fell for her, but they never interacted. A while later, he saw her car outside a bar, and that was the time he approached her. He did not know that she was a big-time TV actress.

Advertisement

Rohit and Anita were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Aaravv Reddy on February 9, 2021. The pair always share cute pictures and videos of their son, which are totally unmissable. Anita, on the work front, has done serials like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali. She has also been in a number of movies, dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9.



Workwise, Anita is now seen in Suman Indori with Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani reveals one REGRET from her relationship with ex-partner Eijaz Khan: 'I took wrong...'