Gurmeet Choudhary recalls sleeping on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas as a child

Gurmeet Choudhary has featured in notable projects both in TV and films. With each of his works, the actor has only strengthened his position in the industry. He is currently receiving appreciation for his author-backed role as a RAW agent in Commander Karan Saxena.

While Gurmeet is counted among the seasoned artists from the acting world, he once shared where he got the motivation to foray in this field.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Gurmeet Choudhary was asked to share his two cents on Sharmin Segal receiving criticism for her acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. He replied that he is yet to watch the series, but he saw the trailer and found every actor doing a genuine job. He opined that the audience is entitled to give their reviews.

Gurmeet tagged SLB as God and called himself a big fan of him. He went on to narrate a tale that filled the aspiration of becoming an actor in him.

The Geet - Huyi Sabse Parayi actor stated, “I was in class 10. After board exams, me and my father came to Mumbai. My dad took me to film city. We walked to the place, and since my father was in army dress, nobody stopped us. Devdas shooting was going on when we entered there. It was a huge set.”

He continued, “It was my experience of being on a set. I was watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali from a distance. I witnessed the shooting of Devdas for the entire night and slept there only as we got quite late. Then, at around 6 in the morning, we sat in the bus and returned.”

The 40-year-old actor asserted that watching the process of filmmaking on SLB’s set encouraged him to become an actor. He vowed to foray into acting after that experience.

Workwise, Gurmeet Choudhary’s latest fictional outing, Commander Karan Saxena, is fetching him a lot of love and recognition. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from earning fame in showbiz, Gurmeet is also making his country proud. He is presently undergoing rigorous training for a national sprinting competition.

