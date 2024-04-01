Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in March, with their wedding capturing the spotlight and resembling a fairytale. After being together for 13 years, they decided to take the plunge and tie the knot at the enchanting Chomu Palace in Jaipur. Following their wedding, the couple sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where they shared some candid details about their journey together.

Why was Karan Sharma called 'sasta aashiq?'

During an exclusive interview with us, we asked Karan R Sharma about why he was tagged as 'sasta aashiq' by one of his school friends. To this, he replied, "I am very filmy in terms of doing anything for her and filmy, in the sense, that I would steal moments from Bollywood movies and will do things for her (Surbhi Chandna). So, this is why he called me sasta aashiq (cheap lover). All my surprises for her are very very filmy."

The next moment, Surbhi Chandna added, "In the initial years of our dating, he brought me a painting and made a fool of me by telling me that he painted it himself and even got his name written on it." The Ishqbaaz fame shared that it was after many years that Karan revealed he got it painted by an actual painter. The actress commented, "He recently told me that the photo I gave to you was created by someone else"

Watch the full interview here:

Surbhi Chandna is impressed by Karan Sharma's gestures

Taking the conversation ahead, Surbhi Chandna expressed, "He is so grand in his gestures. This marriage was his plan. We have not got planners. Reason, of course, we want to save money but also I think his creative aspect is something that one needs to tap on and I kind of feel that this gave him full liberty to go all out."

For the uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime beau, Karan R Sharma, on March 2nd. The wedding festivities had the duo drenched in joy and happiness as they painted a new chapter in their life.

