Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna poses alongside co-actor Kunal Jai Singh; makes fans nostalgic: WATCH

Surbhi Chandna has a dynamic personality that resonates with many of her fans. Be it her way of seeing life, respecting her elders, maintaining a work-life balance, or having a good sense of humor, she often enchants us with her values. Most recently, the actor was spotted in the city. Apart from rocking in a chic outfit, Surbhi had a wholesome moment with her Ishqbaaz co-actor Kunal Jai Singh, reflecting upon their fun-filled and close bond.

Surbhi Chandna touches her father's feet

It is always a delight when Surbhi Chandna gets snapped in the city, proving how effortlessly one can slay in comfortable outfits. However, this time, it wasn't her ensemble that stole the limelight but her playful interaction with the shutterbugs while posing with Kunal Jai Singh. The reunion definitely made the ardent fans of Ishqbaaz turn nostalgic.

After one of the paparazzi called her goggles 'nice,' Surbhi gave a hilarious reply. She said, "Aankhein bhi dikhaun? Bimaar hun (Should I show my eyes too? I'm running sick)." The duo are off to Srinagar for an exciting shoot.

Have a look at their video here:

For the unversed, Surbhi played the role of Anika in Ishqbaaz, while Kunal was seen as Omkara, one of Nakuul Mehta's onscreen brothers. The show started airing in 2016 and ran till 2019. Falling in the genre of romance and drama, Ishqbaaz explored themes of family ties, tradition, and love.

More about Surbhi Chandna's career

You might not know, but Surbhi Chandna made her television debut with a cameo role in the popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a significant break of a few years, the actor appeared in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. However, Ishqbaaz brought her immense fame, and in no time, Surbhi was a household name owing to her character of Anika opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Further, she signed the dotted lines to play a prominent role in the supernatural drama series Naagin. From 2022 to 2023, she played a single mother alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill.

