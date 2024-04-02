EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna complains about Karan Sharma calling her THIS; 'He has never called me by my name'

The newly wedded couple of the industry, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, recently engaged in a candid discussion with Pinkvilla, where Surbhi complained about Karan not calling her by her name and instead giving her nicknames. The interesting information shared by the couple about each other made the rapid-fire segment more exciting.

Surbhi Chandna complains about Karan Sharma

Pinkvilla recently had the pleasure of hosting a special chat with the newly married duo, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma. During the interview, the couple revealed an intriguing tidbit from their personal lives, adding an extra dose of excitement to the rapid-fire round.

During the rapid-fire segment, the couple had to answer questions about each other. Surbhi was asked about a word that Karan frequently uses, and she responded, "Aengu. He calls me Aengu." Further elaborating on the meaning of the word, the actress said, "So basically that's Angel, but humne usko thoda hindi twist deke, desi twist deke Aengu bna diya hai (we have given it a desi twist, an Indian twist, and made it Aengu)."

Following this, Karan asked Surbhi to imagine the same word being used when they fight. However, he added, "So when there is romance it sounds very good. Imagine that same word while fighting." Cutting him short, the Ishqbaaz actress went on mimicking Karan in the context of a fight. Surbhi, through her intense humor and wit, electrified the conversation as she playfully roasted her husband.

In the conversation, the actress brought up her husband Karan not using her original name when talking to her. She mentioned, "He has never actually called me by my name. For the longest time, he would just say 'aap' when talking to me." Surbhi also shared that she had requested him to stop addressing her in that way. Eventually, the actress appeared to be accepting whatever he preferred to call her.

Karan’s reaction to the word Surbhi uses the most

Later in the rapid-fire, when Karan Sharma was asked to answer the same question about which word Surbhi uses the most, he straight away declined to mention those words, suggesting she uses a lot of swear words. It was further hinted at by Surbhi, who claimed that she is Punjabi and it is in her genes, as she got it specifically from her father.

Later in the rapid-fire segment, the two of them gave answers to many questions related to each other, which they answered correctly, highlighting the couple's excellent companionship.

