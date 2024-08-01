Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava had a blast on their get-together with Ishqbaaz co-stars; See PIC

Ishqbaaz is regarded as one of the best rom-com shows to have come out on TV. The series not only gave viewers some memorable on-screen pairings but also tied its actors into an unbreakable bond of friendship.

The camaraderie between actresses from the show- Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Nehalaxmi Iyer is quite evident on social media. The badass group has done it all, from frequent rendezvous, night outs, turning each other's bridesmaid during their weddings and whatnot.

Recently, the actresses from the drama series reunited for a fun get-together with their co-star Kunal Jaisingh.

Lighting up the feeds and giving their admirers a reason to celebrate, Mansi Srivastava posted a picture with her Ishqbaaz co-actors on her Instagram story. The visual features the actress with Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Kunal Jaisingh. While Mansi’s husband is taking the selfie, the better halves of Shrenu, Nehalxmi and Kunal can also be spotted in the frame.

The click has Surbhi wearing a black tank top with denim shorts, Mansi in a casual red t-shirt with flared denim jeans and Kunal flaunting his style in a blue tee paired with denims.

Atop the image, Mansi wrote, “Friendship day post.” She used the tune of the song ABCD from Hum Saath Saath Hain. Surbhi Chandna reshared the post and penned, “Hahahahaha best song to describe us.”

Here’s a look at Mansi Srivastava’s Instagram story:

Ishqbaaz went on air in 2016. It is a romantic drama that revolves around the Oberoi brothers- Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra played by Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo. They share an unshakable bond despite living in a dysfunctional family. Oberois’ life changes after they cross paths with their respective partners.

The show, which was produced by Gul Khan under banner 4 Lions Films, worked well on screen for three years. It became a rage among the youth during its course run as it perfectly explored themes of romance and complicated familial relationships.

The popularity of Ishqbaaz gave birth to its spin-off series titled Dil Boley Oberoi. While Ishqbaaz mainly highlights Shivaay and Anika’s (Surbhi) love story, Dil Boley Oberoi is centred around the love tale of Kunal Jaisingh’s Omkara and Shrenu Parikh’s Gauri.

