Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi cherishes 'purani dosti' with Surbhi Jyoti, and it is proof of why female friendships are top-tier; WATCH

When talking about the close friendships in the industry, a few names pop up without a second thought. One such BFF pair is Surbhi Jyoti and Asha Negi. Although there might have been only countable instances when they appeared on screens together, their unbreakable bond as friends serves as a testament to the irreplaceable value of having a supportive female best friend. Only recently, Asha Negi shared a heartfelt video with the Qubool Hai actress, cherishing their bond.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Asha Negi posted a video of herself and Surbhi Jyoti flaunting their smiles and beauty. The Pavitra Rishta actor is seen wearing a striking pink traditional outfit, while the latter is seen exuding elegance in a gorgeous mustard yellow ensemble. In the clip, the duo laugh together and the coordination with which they look into the camera is all things sweet.

In the caption, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote, "The best feeling is when you realise so much has changed yet nothing has changed! #puranidosti," and we simply couldn't deny it. With an old friend, one remains surprised at how quickly they can fall back into their old rhythm.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as Negi shared the video on social media, fans were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "I am very happy to see two lovely friends Sakhi saheli together after such a long time.." Another one commented, "Two beauties in one frame... both are my favourite meri Zoya and Purvi." Further, a comment read, "You are both very beautiful and loving. How sweet you laugh. I wish you the best things every day." Well, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Kishwer Merchant also reacted to the video and dropped red heart emojis.

On the career front, Asha Negi was recently seen in Abhay season 3, while Surbhi Jyoti last appeared alongside Gashmeer Mahajani in the Gunaah series. It has been quite a long time since the two signed the dotted lines for a television show or serial.

