INSIDE Surbhi Jyoti's wedding: Anita Hassanandani's 'not so perfect pics' with actress prove perfection lies in friendship and emotions, not frames

Surbhi Jyoti has been enjoying marital bliss after marrying her longtime partner, Sumit Suri. The couple got married in October at Jim Corbett National Park Uttarakhand. Her close friends, including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Asha Negi, posted inside pictures from the wedding ceremony, and now Anita Hassanandani has posted candid snapshots with Surbhi. The Suman Indori actress thanked the Qubool Hai fame for having her at the ceremony.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress posted a series of photos with the newlywed couple. The first photo shows Anita and Surbhi sharing a warm hug. One of the frames features the former's son having a cute moment with the latter during the mehndi ceremony. The sweetest part? Hassanandani's little munchkin Aaravv clicking a photo of Surbhi and Sumit.

In the caption, Anita expressed, "The not so perfect pics from the perfect wedding full of love and warmth. A bride who gave it her all to make her dream come true! She said “jaisa imagine Kiya sab waissa hi hai”. Wish you all the happiness love affection you deserve and more. Thank you for having us!"

Take a look at the post here:

Extending heartfelt wishes to Surbhi as she embarks on a new chapter in her life, Rithvikk wrote, "Meri jhallo ki ho gayi waah bhai waah." Karan Wahi dropped unseen moments filled with joy from the pre-wedding festivities, treating fans.

Talking about Surbhi Jyoti, she recently shared a video giving a sneak peek into her blissful moments at her sasural Rishikesh. Dressed in pink ethnic wear, the actress visited holy places and sought blessings. The newlywed also posted a few pictures from her 'pehli rasoi' ritual, during which she prepared halwa.

Take a look at the post here:

Speaking about their marriage, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri had a dream wedding on October 27. Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, wedding and reception, and all the pre-and post-wedding functions were conducted at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

