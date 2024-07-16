Surekha Sikri Death Anniversary: From Saat Phere to Balika Vadhu; revisiting national award winner's career in TV

Surekha Sikri became a household name owing to her role in Balika Vadhu. In the show, she played Kalyani Devi Singh, aka Dadi Sa. The veteran actress passed away on July 16, 2021, due to cardiac arrest after suffering a second brain stroke. With her works, Sikri still resides with us in our hearts. Today (July 16) marks the third death anniversary of the three-time National award winner. Let us revisit some of her notable performances in the television fraternity!

Surekha Sikri in Tehreer- Munshi Premchand Ki

Many people don't know, but Surekha Sikri wowed the audience with her emotional portrayal of Hamid's grandmother in the television series Tehreer- Munshi Premchand Ki, an adaption of some of the finest works from Indian writer Munshi Premchand. Her performance as Hamid's grandmother, for whom he buys tongs so that she can cook chapatis without burning her hands, is probably one of her best works.

Surekha Sikri in Kirdaar

Directed by Gulzar, Kirdaar is a cult classic television show that aired on DD National. Based on short stories written by different writers (mainly Hindi, Urdu, and Bengali), the show starred several actors, including Surekha Sikri. The National Award winner appeared in one of the episodes, Rehmaan Ki Jutti. The 75-year-old played Rehmaan's wife and shared ample screen time with acclaimed actor Om Puri.

Surekha Sikri in Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu aired from 2008 to 2016. The show featured Surekha as Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh, aka Dadi Sa, which became a part of her identity. Initially, she did not stand up for Anandi and favored her grandson, Jagdish, at every step. But later, her loving side led her to make a place in the hearts of the viewers. The veteran actress was a part of Balika Vadhu for many years, and her character is still remembered by ardent followers of the Indian television drama.

Surekha Sikri in Just Mohabbat

Surekha Sikri proved her versatility as Ms Pandit. Played by the evergreen Surekha Sikri, Ms Pandit was probably the coolest principal one could ever dream of having. Her character appeared as a motherly figure, and her overall aura was one of the inviting factors for Just Mohabbat.

Surekha Sikri in Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar

It is no secret that Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar is one of the hit shows ever created in the history of Indian television. The show is an integral part of Surekha Sikri's career. The alumnus of the National Drama School played the role of Bhabho in Saat Phere. She was seen as Saloni and Tara's mother-in-law and played the onscreen mother to Brijesh, Aditi, Nahar, and Piya.

Surekha Sikri in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

With Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani in the lead roles, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil saw Sikri playing the role of Indumati Lala Mehra. The show ran for a year, and like every other time, the three-time National award-winning actress went into the skin of her character. She was the onscreen mother to Madan, Swaraj, and Balraj and grandmother to Veer, Akash, Shaurya, Ira, and Raghav.

Surekha Sikri in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Starring Drashti Dhami, Eisha Singh, and several other notable actors, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani ran for three years (2015-2017). Surekha Sikri impressed fans with her performance as Badi Rani Maa Bhagyavanti Singh Deo (Dakini). Her character was powerful and fierce, and like every time, she proved her acting mettle. When the show took a paranormal turn, Surekha Sikri re-entered the show as a spirit!

More about Surekha Sikri

Besides mastering the art of acting in the television landscape, Surekha Sikri was always a fierce lady whose power of emotions left the audience shaken. In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, the actress has left behind a legacy. Sikri won her first National award as the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Tamas as Rajo.

The 75-year-old Delivered an impactful performance in the film Mammo, directed by Shyam Benegal. She played a widow sister to Farida Jalal and was one of the most important characters in the movie. Furthermore, the NSD graduate starred in Zubeidaa, sharing screens alongside Karisma Kapoor. In addition to this, Badhaai Ho is yet another National Award-winning performance.

Coming to some unknown facts about her, Surekha Sikri initially wanted to become a writer. She believed that the cinema reflected the society they lived in. She and Naseeruddin Shah were briefly related to each other as the latter was married to her step-sister. Sikri was also presented with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her immense contributions to the Hindi theatre industry.

While her demise shocked and saddened the entire entertainment industry, her place will always feel like a void that can never be filled.

Rest in peace, Surekha Sikri!

