Palak Sindhwani bids farewell to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she shoots her last episode after citing mental harassment

Palak Sindhwani, known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made headlines after accusing the makers of mental harassment and torture. The actress claimed that she would often cry in her makeup room, and the production team would make her sit on the sets for 12 hours for the 30-minute shot. Amidst all, Palak shared shooting for her last episode on the show. She posted a series of pictures from the TMKOC sets ft. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and other actors.

Palak Sindhwani bids farewell to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In the caption, Sindhwani penned a long note reminiscing about her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah journey. She thanked her audience for the love and support they provided her throughout her 5-year-long journey on the Asit Kumarr Modi-produced show. She expressed, "As I wrap up my last day on set, I reflect on the past five years filled with hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Thank you to my amazing audience for the love and support you’ve given me throughout this journey."

The young actress goes on to add, "I’m truly grateful for this journey and the incredible people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I’ve learned so much—not just from my fellow actors but also from everyone behind the scenes, from my hairstylist to the spot team, makeup team and everyone else. Our goodbyes were filled with tears, and I will cherish the wonderful memories we’ve created together as a team."

Further, Palak Sindhwani stated that she would take time to recharge after transitioning back to a more normal life but assured that she would return strong for the upcoming chapter of her life. Although she did not mention anything about the ongoing controversy, she mentioned how being an actor means letting go of everything. Palak explains that giving her best is what she did until her final shot.

Take a look at the post:

Palak Sindhwani VS TMKOC makers row

For the unversed, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah issued a legal notice to Palak for breach of their contract. As per the reports, the notice highlighted violations of numerous key provisions as explained in her exclusive artist agreement. Reacting to the same, the actress accused the makers of delaying the approval of her resignation.

She also spoke out about the harassment she experienced on the sets and the inhumane treatment she endured. According to the official statement released by Palak Sindhwani, she stated that the production house has not yet paid her dues, which amount to around Rs 21 lakh.

Palak, who replaced Nidhi Bhanushali, told Pinkvilla, "I was planning to quit the show. In December 2023, for the first time, I told their production head that I wanted to quit. After hearing this, he said, 'No, not now. Now, another co-actor is leaving. To even let that co-actor go, they took 1.5 years. He suffered for 1.5 years and that is the reason the said co-actor was sent on a good note."

Talking about the medical issues, Palak claimed that the production team did not pay any heed to her deteriorating health. In one of her interviews, she said that even after submitting her medical reports, the makers did not consider the seriousness of the condition she suffered from. Sindhwani said that she even had panic attacks because of the ongoing fiasco.

She stated that her on-screen father, Mandar Chandwadkar, and her co-stars, Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar, have also been involved in brand endorsements. However, she was called out out by the makers when she did the same, especially since she was considering leaving the show and they didn't have a valid reason to stop her from doing so.

