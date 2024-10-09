When Nidhi Bhanushali opened up on not following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and admitted ‘stopped watching it long ago’

Nidhi Bhanushali won our hearts by playing the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a character initially portrayed by Jheel Mehta until her departure in 2012. Bhanushali took over the role but left the show in 2019 to pursue higher education. Currently, Palak Sindhwani is playing the beloved character.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, Nidhi once opened up about not following the show these days and also stated that she stopped watching the show a long time back.

Nidhi Bhanushali says ‘I stopped watching the show a long time ago’

In 2021, when Nidhi Bhanushali was asked about the cast and various changes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she revealed that she had stopped watching the show a long time ago. It was surprising to learn that she admitted she wouldn't watch the sitcom even when she was still part of the cast once.

Nidhi Bhanushali shared with Times Of India, “I stopped watching the show a long time ago. Even while I was on it, I didn’t watch it often. I don’t watch much TV in general.” She mentioned that it’s still possible to maintain relationships with former co-stars without regularly keeping up with the show.

Recently, she attended the vow renewal ceremony of the show’s director, Malav, and his wife, where she reconnected with many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors.

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s post:

Nidhi Bhanushali’s comeback in showbiz after a long break

Even after leaving the show and stepping away from acting, Nidhi Bhanushali continued to make headlines with her travel videos and notable transformation over the years. Recently, she returned to acting with a role in the Amazon Prime series Sisterhood, which also features Ann D’Silva, Zoya Baig, and Nikita Waghmare.

Take a look at Nidhi bhanushali’s post:

About Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali was born on March 16, 1999, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. She gained fame after playing the bubbly character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008), and then continued her journey with Montu Ki Paltan (2020), and Sisterhood (2024).

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is an Indian sitcom inspired by Tarak Mehta’s weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma in the magazine Chitralekha.

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it ranks among the longest-running television series in India. The show debuted on July 28, 2008, on Sony SAB and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

