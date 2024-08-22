PICS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi meets Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat; celebrates his win with 'fafda jalebi'

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 in the men's 57-kg freestyle. Only recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a few candid pictures with Dilip Joshi, also known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor celebrated Aman's victory by gifting him a snack hamper and the iconic jalebi fafda. Dilip also shared the post on his story, expressing delight.

Dropping the pictures, the Olympics bronze medalist wrote, "आज मुझे जेठालाल (दिलीप जोशीजी) @maakasamdilipjoshi को मिलकर बहुत अच्छा लगा। इनको देखकर “तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा” में मुझे हमेशा हंसी और खुशी मिलती थी, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद मुझसे मिलने के लिए। (Today I felt great meeting Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). Watching him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makes me happy. Thank you so much for paying a visit to me)."

On the other hand, dropping the pictures from his meeting with Aman Sehrawat, Dilip Joshi wrote, "Celebrating @amansehrawat057's Bronze Medal win the best way I know- the Jalebi-Fafda way! Honoured to have met and spent time with @amansehrawat057. What an inspiration!"

Well, after his win at the Paris Olympics 2024, Aman expressed his fondness for TMKOC. While interacting with the media, the wrestler was asked about what he enjoys doing in his free time apart from practicing wrestling. To this, he stated, "I like to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during my free time.”

The video went viral on social media platforms as netizens resonated with Aman's emotions. Dilip Joshi re-shared the video on his Instagram handle and thanked him for his good remarks. Extending best wishes for the bronze medal win, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor commented, "Thank you, Aman Sehrawat; we will continue to entertain you! Congratulations to you and all of our Olympians for making our country proud."

For those who are unfamiliar, Dilip Joshi has been a part of the show since its inception. His role as Jethalal has given numerous iconic onscreen moments to the audience. TMKOC is among the longest-running shows, and recently completed 4000 episodes.

