Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: WATCH MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel's romantic gesture for Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is slowly picking up the pace. One of the oldest strategies to garner the attention of the makers and the viewers is to form a romantic angle in the show and looks like MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Arbaz Patel is following the same strategy by flirting with one of the most popular contestants of the show Nikki Tamboli. In the upcoming episodes, Patel tries to impress Tamboli with a special gesture.

As Arbaz Patel helped the cooking team by chopping vegetables, he used the opportunity to make Nikki feel special. As he chopped red tomatoes, formed a heart shape out of the same, and gave it to Nikki. He also showed it to the camera. Nikki seemed to be impressed with Patel's gesture.

Well, Patel's efforts started right from the premiere episode when he shared the stage with Nikki Tamboli.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

As the host Ritesh Deshmukh interacted with Arbaz and Nikki on the stage, Patel didn't miss the opportunity to flirt with Tamboli. When asked about entering the show after being a part of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Arbaz mentioned that Splitsvilla was a trailer and people might see more of him in Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

While Arbaz formed a connection with Nayera in MTV Splitsvilla X5, their bond broke after the show. The duo indulged in a major controversy as they played the blame game. Nayera mentioned that Patel was already in a relationship when he entered the show and used her in the show.

However, Patel mentioned that he was not dating anyone while he was in Splitsvilla, but after the show got over, he found love in his friend Liza Bindra. Arbaz later announced his relationship with Liza.

While Arbaz is already in a relationship with Liza, it will be interesting to see how his bond with Nikki Tamboli would progress in the show.

