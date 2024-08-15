Tejasswi Prakash shows how to add glam to casual outfit as she sports yellow co-ord set; let's decode her OOTD

Tejasswi Prakash, the popular actress, was recently spotted in the city, turning heads with her effortlessly stylish appearance. The Naagin actress never fails to set fashion standards high, and this time too, she gave us lessons on how to look stunning wearing the most casual clothes. Without wasting time, let's decode her look.

On August 14, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in the city wearing a vibrant chrome yellow co-ord outfit that perfectly balanced casual comfort with chic elegance. The top, featuring elasticated edges for a snug fit, was designed with a boatneck and ties at the sides, adding a unique twist to the ensemble. Complementing the top was a matching skirt, complete with a slit, which added a hint of oomphness to the overall look.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash's outfit here:

Tejasswi's choice of accessories further elevated her style—a black fanny pack worn across the body and a pair of white sandals, which added a pop of contrast to the bright outfit. She ditched the jewelry except for a few rings on her finger, letting the outfit take the limelight.

However, what truly stole the show was her impeccably styled hair. With light waves and voluminous texture, her hair framed her face beautifully, making her look stunning as she posed for the cameras.

Tejasswi Prakash once again proved that she can effortlessly nail any look, combining casual elements with a touch of glam in her own unique way. The secret is in the color that she chose. If you want to make heads turn for an evening outing, think of bright and unusual shades like yellow, blue, brick red, etc. Take note from the actress and don't overdo it, as minimalism is the key to achieving this flawless glam look.

Fans of the actress went gaga over her look. They showered compliments in the comment section. One user commented, "Uffff she looks so gorgeous and love her hair style!" Another wrote, "How can someone be so beautiful! Breathtaking!"

On the other hand, the Naagin actress recently returned to the city after a short relaxing getaway with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra from Lonavala.

