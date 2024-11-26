Tejasswi Prakash’s bold black cut-out dress is a masterclass in style and confidence; see pics here

Tejasswi Prakash is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, and her latest Instagram post is proof of her impeccable style. The actress, known for her charm and confidence, has once again caught everyone's attention with her stunning pictures in a daring black outfit. One of the pictures also featured her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash uploaded the pictures on November 25. To reflect her mood, she wrote in the caption, "Sittin’ pretty… standing pretty hot… lol.” In the series of photos, Tejasswi can be seen posing atop a rock amidst a scenic, nature-filled backdrop. Her black gown, with daring cutout details and a halter neckline, showcased a perfect blend of elegance and edginess.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s look below:

The metallic accents on the dress added a touch of glamour, making it an outfit that screams sophistication and boldness. Revealing the right amount of skin, she left the rest for imagination. What stood out in the pictures was how effortlessly Tejasswi carried herself in the risqué dress.

With minimal accessories and natural makeup, she let the outfit do all the talking. Also, the rocky terrain is an unusual setting for a photo shoot, and full points to her for experimenting.

Adding a romantic twist to the post, one of the pictures featured her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, posing alongside her. Together, they exuded confidence and style, making their fans swoon. The rest of the pictures show her in different poses.

Netizens are in awe of her look as they expressed their admiration in the comment section. One user wrote, “Beautiful mermaid.” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” A few fans wished for her to return to television screens soon.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, was last seen in Naagin 6. Although she is away from the television screens, she continues to keep herself busy with her vlogs, appearances on other television shows, and different events.

