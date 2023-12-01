Temptation Island EXCLUSIVE: Cheshta Bhagat exposes Arjun Aneja's physical abuse; latter responds

Trigger warning: This article contains the mention of physical abuse.

Temptation Island is all set for an exciting Bonfire episode wherein the couples will see their partners from the perspective of their connections. In the upcoming episodes, the boys will see what their partner's tempters have to say about them which can give the boys a new perspective towards their relationship.

Amid the session, Cheshta Bhagat's connection Nikhil Mehta revealed a shocking detail about her current boyfriend Arjun hitting her once leaving her traumatized.

Nikhil Mehta's revelation about Arjun Aneja's behavior leaves everyone shocked

During this intense episode, Nikhil dropped a bombshell, expressing his concern about the reported physical altercation between Arjun and Cheshtha. Nikhil stated, "It is a big thing for me to hear that a guy is hitting a girl, and Cheshtha has told me that Arjun has hit her once." This revelation sent shockwaves through the villa, prompting host Karan Kundrra to address the issue and seek clarification from Arjun.

Arjun Aneja's clarification

Arjun countered Cheshtha's accusations, revealing, "During the first Bonfire, Cheshtha herself told everyone that she had slapped me in the middle of the road when she found out that I was meeting someone after lying to her. Now that the story is out, I would like to clarify that she didn't slap me just once; she did it a couple of times. As a reflex and response to her actions, I just jerked her back, which I'm accepting."

He added, "However, it was only a response to her actions. I did not deserve that humiliation. That is her slapping me on the road so much. This has never happened otherwise because I respect girls a lot, and I would never do such a thing otherwise."

In the previous bonfire session, Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy gave the contestants and the viewers a shock by undertaking first eviction from the show. Nikita Bhamidipati and Tayne Devilliers left the show after they decided to part ways. The episode was filled with emotions, betrayal and love.

Nikita and Tayne's connections Jad Hadid and Rajvi continue to be a part of the show.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

