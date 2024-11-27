Tenali Rama EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Kaul talks about his transformation into Girgit, ‘The first time I saw myself in…’

The beloved historical comedy-drama Tenali Rama is set to return to Sony SAB. The show introduces a captivating new character, Girgit, portrayed by the talented Sumit Kaul. Known for his nuanced performances, Kaul steps into the role of this enigmatic and unpredictable antagonist with a bold, eye-catching look that has already captured audience interest ahead of the show's launch on December 16, 2024.

Girgit's character is a master of disguise and deception, a shadowy figure who thrives on his ability to manipulate and outwit those around him. His appearance is as intriguing as his personality, designed to reflect his chameleon-like ability to adapt and deceive. This character keeps everyone on their toes, including Tenali Rama.

Check out Sumit Kaul's look as Girgit below:

At the heart of Girgit's look is a striking chameleon-inspired ornament that sits on his shoulder. Crafted with oxidized tones, emerald accents, and hints of red, the piece symbolizes Girgit's dynamic nature and complements his rugged aesthetic. Adding to his mystique is a ghostly white glass eye, a defining feature that contrasts with his normal eye, offering a visual metaphor for his dual identity—part human, part illusion.

The messy hair, black-toned accessories, and a prominent snake tattoo further enhance Girgit's untamed and enigmatic persona. From arm cuffs to rings, each piece of his attire adds depth to his character, portraying him as someone who exists in the shadows but commands attention with his unpredictable charm.

Speaking about his transformation into Girgit, Sumit Kaul shared, "When I step into Girgit's look, it feels like I'm stepping into another world. The chameleon ornament, the snake tattoo, white eye, and rugged black accessories — it's like wearing his personality. He's messy, unpredictable, and a master of illusions. The first time I saw myself in full costume, I thought, 'This is someone who could walk into a room and make reality feel like a trick.' It's thrilling to bring that kind of magic to life. A lot of thought and detailing has been put into this look, and I am very excited to see it turn out this way."

The intricate detailing of Girgit's appearance and Sumit Kaul's dedication to the role promise to bring an engaging new twist to Tenali Rama. The serial premieres on Sony SAB on December 16, airing every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM.

