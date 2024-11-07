Historical entertainer Tenali Rama launches on Sony SAB this December

Sony SAB announces the return of the legendary Tenali Rama on television as the highly anticipated show gears up for a launch this December. The show marks the celebration of an Indian icon Tenali, as he faces the greatest challenge of his life.

Once a revered advisor to the king of Vijaynagar, Tenali is now a fallen hero who is ostracised and faces the wrath of the citizens. Known for his great wit, humour, signature charm, Tenali finds his purpose and makes his way back to Vijaynagar to save the kingdom from a looming threat. Armed with more than just his cleverness, Tenali returns with layers of empathy and emotional depth making him more human than ever before.

Watch Tenali Rama Promo here-

Speaking about the show, Krishna Bharadwaj who plays the role of Tenali said, “Tenali is known as one of India’s finest scholars from a golden age. Viewers will see him as a wise figure and mentor, making him relatable to audiences of all ages. His journey will also mirror today’s issues like justice, equality and power struggles, showcasing his relevance to modern India, albeit in a fun manner. Audiences have kept his image alive all these years, and I’m thrilled to bring him back in a way that’s both familiar and refreshingly different.”

