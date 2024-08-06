THROWBACK: Grab your tissue because this scene from Baa Bahu Aur Baby will make you cry bucket of tears

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, the iconic television serial aired between 2005 and 2010, won the audience’s hearts. The show starring Sarita Joshi, Benaf Dadachandji, Sucheta Trivedi, Rajeev Mehta, Rajesh Kumar, Lubna Salim, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, and others garnered immense love and praise, and the actors became household names. Now, to take our readers on a trip down the nostalgia land, we take a look back at one emotional scene from the show.

A clip surfaced on the internet shows the Thakkar family sitting together for dinner. One of the bahus asks everyone if they need more masala bhat as she will rap up dinner. One of them asks how there’s so much left over. Suddenly, they remember about Gattu. Baa also acts surprised and says, “Gattu kaha hain? (Where is Gattu?)”

Subodh Thakkar goes out on his bike to look for Gattu bhai. He finds Gattu walking on the road late at night, looking for Baby. As Subodh calls him from behind, he stops and asks about Baby. Subodh says they found Baby long ago, and he has been looking for Gattu.

Gattu says he is hungry, and Subodh asks if he has eaten anything and offers him money. Gattu refuses the money, saying they are with him. The scene gets emotional as Gattu tells him the family is with him, and Subodh says, “Humlog kad taak rahenge tere sath? (How long will we stay with you?)”

Without understanding, Gattu asks him if they are going somewhere. Then he takes the money at Subodh’s insistence, saying he should always carry money and eat whenever he is hungry. Gattu says he will be back after buying food.

Subodh stops him and says there’s food at home for him. He also adds that they have cooked for him. Gattu asks how much food is left, and Subodh touches his belly and says, “Itna (This much.)”

