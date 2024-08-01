THROWBACK: When Manisha Rani flirted with Kartik Aaryan on The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH video

Manisha Rani is one of those personalities in the industry who enjoyed a successful stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although she wasn't the winner of this Salman Khan-hosted reality show, the social media influencer rules hearts like no one else. Many times, she has been candid about her journey from a village girl to gaining stardom. But did you know she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Yes, you read that right. Manisha was once seen as an audience member in one of the episodes wherein Kartik Aaryan appeared as a guest. She flirted with the Chandu Champion actor and wished to marry him.

Manisha Rani's fun interaction with Kartik Aaryan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and Anees Bazmee graced The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides the stars' candid conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the Bollywood personalities interacted with their fans. During the segment of the show, Manisha Rani appeared on the stage as a fan of Kartik.

She called him her 'permanent crush' and inquired if he had a girlfriend. Kartik said no, then the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up quickly said, "Agar hogi bhi toh hum breakup karwa denge. Itna confidence hai hum mein. Aaj hum yahan se setting karke hi jaayenge bas (Even if you have a girlfriend, I will make sure she breaks up with you. I have that much confidence. I'll go only after you accept me)."

Advertisement

When Manisha greeted Kartik Aaryan's parents, they remarked that they were also impressed by her. Flirting with the young heartthrob, Rani commented, "Bas 5 minute meri aankhon mein dekhiye, agar pyaar nahi hua toh 10 minute dekh lijiyega, dekhte dekhte toh ho hi jaayega na (Just look into my eyes for 5 minutes; if you don't fall in love, then look at me for 10 minutes; it will eventually happen)."

Have a look at the moment here:

Manisha Rani once ran away from home

The ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant always wanted to make her career in the showbiz world. While she wanted to fly to Mumbai to pursue her dreams, Manisha landed in Kolkata since the Maharashtra capital was far away from her house. Initially, she tried convincing her dad to let her go to Kolkata to learn dancing, but he disapproved.

So, the social media influencer left the house and wrote a letter to her dad explaining her eagerness to build a career in the industry. During her time in Kolkata, the 27-year-old worked as a waitress and got a job as a background dancer. She also auditioned for Dance India Dance.

Advertisement

More about Manisha Rani

Dancer turned social media influencer Manisha Rani was one of the most adored contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The audience adored her friendship with Abhishek Malhan when they were locked inside the controversial house. She ended up as the second runner-up and saw a huge rise in her popularity.

After her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the young personality signed the dotted lines for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Thanks to her dancing skills, dedication, and fans' support, Manisha lifted the winning trophy. Time and again, she has expressed her passion for dancing.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Salman Khan accused Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar of COPYING Asim Riaz