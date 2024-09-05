Report: Anupamaa makers ban media on sets; ask actors to sign NDA after Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit

The popular television show Anupamaa continues to make headlines. Ever since Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj of the popular serial left, the show has been grabbing the attention for one reason or the other. Currently, the internet is abuzz with the speculation about a new Varaj entering the show. Amidst this, reports have come out that media has been banned on the sets of Anupamaa.

TellyChakkar reported that the producers of Anupamaa have imposed a temporary ban on media presence on the show's sets. Additionally, the cast members have been required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). It seems the regulations have been put in place to introduce the new Vanraj.

For those who arrived late, on August 28, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from the show via Instagram live. This shocked everyone and was followed by several rumors that he left the show owing to his tiff with lead actress Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi. However, Pandey has denied all these claims and stated that he has nothing more to give to the character and he looks forward to growing as an actor by trying some new roles.

Sudhanshu Pandey essayed the role of Vanraj, Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) ex-husband. Viewers are of the opinion that the makers will introduce a new Vanraj or the plot will witness a drastic twist to put an end to his character. It will be interesting to see which turn the show takes now.

Additionally, reports suggest that Sudhanshu Pandey will be joining the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Along with Pandey, Karan Kundrra and Anshula Kapoor will also be seen as contestants. The actors are yet to confirm their participation.

Anupamaa, one of the highest-rated television shows, starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, and others in lead roles. It airs from Monday to Sunday at 10 PM on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar.

