Throwback: Tamasha 2 first runner-up Junaid Jamshaid Khan Niazi's reunion VIDEO with daughter Ezzah will leave you in tears

Junaid Jamshaid Khan Niazi participated in the Tamasha Season 2 and due to his real personality he emerged as the first runner up of the season. During his stint, Junaid's emotional reunion with his daughter Ezzah left everyone emotional in the house.

Firstly, Junaid got a call from Ezzah on the house Television and when he tried to talk to his little one, the call got disconnected. Heartbroken Junaid immediately resumed his work. Suddenly his co-contestant Aruba Mirza, who had stepped out of the house, returned to the house with Junaid's adorable daughter Ezzah.

Aruba entered the house and screamed Junaid's name. The actor rushed towards the entrance and broke down in tears seeing his daughter Ezzah. Junaid and Ezzah hugged each other tightly as they met after several days and got extremely emotional.

Watch Junaid Jamshaid Khan Niazi's video here-

Seeing her brave father in tears, Ezzah also got emotional and started crying. All the contestants present in the house gathered around them and couldn't stop admiring the father-daughter's bond. A few contestants got teary-eyed seeing Junaid and Ezzah's heartwarming reunion. Decked up in a gorgeous pink dress, the little one looked extremely gorgeous.

Junaid showered love and kisses on his daughter and then introduced her to all his co-contestants. He also took Ezzah to the grooming room and couldn't stop expressing his infinite love for his munchkin. Ezzah was also seen expressing her love for him. This unexpected heartfelt reunion not only left the contestants emotional but had also left the viewers in tears.

Advertisement

Speaking about Junaid Jamshaid Khan Niazi, he is a well-known Pakistani actor and has a huge fanbase. The actor gained more limelight after participating in Tamasha or Tamasha Ghar Season 2, led by Adnan Siddiqui. For those who don't know, Tamasha adheres to the popular format of Big Brother where Pakistani celebrities are locked together for a few days.

For the unversed, Aruba Mirza lifted the trophy of Tamasha Season 2 and also won Rs 25 lakh as a cash prize.

Speaking about the show, Tamasha Season 3, led by Adnan Siddiqui, the third season recently premiered on August 3 on ARY Digital.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's Barzakh to be REMOVED from Youtube Pakistan: Report